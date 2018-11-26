$0.49 EPS Expected for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $99.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RUTH. Raymond James downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

RUTH stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.95. 4,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,918. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $789.03 million, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUTH. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1,129.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 410,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,937,000 after purchasing an additional 376,702 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 285,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,226,000 after acquiring an additional 205,686 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,271,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 891,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,998,000 after acquiring an additional 156,330 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.