$0.54 EPS Expected for KKR & Co Inc (KKR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) to report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for KKR & Co Inc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. KKR & Co Inc reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KKR & Co Inc.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.39 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 48.08%.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.33 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 target price on KKR & Co Inc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.87.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $22.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. KKR & Co Inc has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $28.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is currently 21.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr bought 14,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.93 per share, for a total transaction of $225,122.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,027,380,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in KKR & Co Inc by 8,686.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 22,946,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $625,742,000 after buying an additional 22,685,031 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $388,743,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co Inc by 1,718.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,519,000 after buying an additional 10,483,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 1,363.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,382,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments.

