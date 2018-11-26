$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.12. LHC Group posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.03 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 8.23%. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LHCG shares. Bank of America set a $119.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of LHC Group to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of LHC Group to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark set a $110.00 price target on shares of LHC Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.92.

In other LHC Group news, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 2,756 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $273,725.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith G. Myers sold 75,000 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $7,132,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,765 shares in the company, valued at $19,092,751.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in LHC Group by 251.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. LHC Group has a one year low of $58.65 and a one year high of $103.79.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.