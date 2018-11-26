$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for KBR, Inc. (KBR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to post $1.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for KBR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. KBR reported sales of $937.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full year sales of $4.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $4.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. KBR had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of KBR from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Macquarie cut shares of KBR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

KBR stock opened at $17.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. KBR has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $22.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,633,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,336,000 after purchasing an additional 49,537 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,263,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,321,000 after purchasing an additional 28,856 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 5.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,801,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,449,000 after purchasing an additional 261,762 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,756,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,377,000 after purchasing an additional 51,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 8.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,067,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,797,000 after purchasing an additional 248,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

