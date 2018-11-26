$1.62 Million in Sales Expected for Heat Biologics Inc (HTBX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) will report sales of $1.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full-year sales of $5.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 million to $5.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.10 million, with estimates ranging from $2.40 million to $5.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 331.02% and a negative return on equity of 94.53%.

HTBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Heat Biologics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Brookline Cap M reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Heat Biologics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 798,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,256 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.43% of Heat Biologics worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics stock opened at $1.43 on Monday. Heat Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

