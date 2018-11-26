1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (FLWS) CEO Sells $153,750.00 in Stock

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $153,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 869,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,691,615.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of FLWS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.45. 46,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,052. The company has a market cap of $802.85 million, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $15.00.
1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $169.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.59 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have commented on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. 1-800-Flowers.Com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.56% of the company’s stock.
About 1-800-Flowers.Com
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.
