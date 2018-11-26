111 (YI) and CVS Health (CVS) Critical Survey

111 (NASDAQ:YI) and CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares 111 and CVS Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 111 N/A N/A N/A CVS Health 1.65% 18.69% 5.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for 111 and CVS Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 111 0 0 1 0 3.00 CVS Health 0 4 11 2 2.88

CVS Health has a consensus target price of $90.93, suggesting a potential upside of 20.95%. Given CVS Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CVS Health is more favorable than 111.

Dividends

CVS Health pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. 111 does not pay a dividend. CVS Health pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CVS Health has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of 111 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of CVS Health shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of CVS Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 111 and CVS Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 111 $145.00 million 5.46 -$37.56 million N/A N/A CVS Health $184.77 billion 0.41 $6.62 billion $5.90 12.74

CVS Health has higher revenue and earnings than 111.

Summary

CVS Health beats 111 on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

111 Company Profile

111, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers. It also offers a suite of cloud-based solutions and Internet-based software services, including the provision of access to business applications and service modules, such as customer relationship management, supply chain management, online medical consultation, e-prescriptions, digital contract sales organization, and precision marketing. In addition, the company is involved in warehousing, logistics, procurement, research and development, and consulting activities; and software development and information technology support businesses. As of June 30, 2018, 111, Inc. had a network of 12 offline retail pharmacies branded as Yi Hao Pharmacy in Guangzhou, Shanghai, Tianjin, and Kunshan. It services pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, medical professionals and consumers. The company was formerly known as New Peak Group and changed its name to 111, Inc. in April 2018. 111, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services. This segment serves employers, insurance companies, unions, government employee groups, health plans, Medicare Part D plans, managed Medicaid plans, plans offered on public and private exchanges, other sponsors of health benefit plans, and individuals under the CVS Caremark Pharmacy Services, Caremark, CVS Specialty, AccordantCare, SilverScript, Wellpartner, NovoLogix, Coram, Navarro Health Services, and ACS Pharmacy names. As of December 31, 2017, it had 23 retail specialty pharmacy stores, 18 specialty mail order pharmacies and 4 mail order dispensing pharmacies, and 83 branches for infusion and enteral services. The Retail/LTC segment sells prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, beauty products and cosmetics, personal care products, convenience foods, seasonal merchandise, and greeting cards, as well as offers photo finishing services. It has 9,803 retail stores in 49 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Brazil primarily under the CVS Pharmacy, CVS, CVS Pharmacy y más, Longs Drugs, Navarro Discount Pharmacy, and Drogaria Onofre names; online retail pharmacy Websites; and 37 onsite pharmacy stores, long-term care pharmacy operations, and retail health care clinics. The company was formerly known as CVS Caremark Corporation and changed its name to CVS Health Corporation in September 2014. CVS Health Corporation was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

