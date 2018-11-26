1,298 Shares in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET (VOOG) Purchased by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new position in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET (BMV:VOOG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET by 1,546.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,415,000 after acquiring an additional 55,688 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET by 204.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after acquiring an additional 53,536 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 893,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,381,000 after acquiring an additional 42,347 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET by 81.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET by 34.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter.

VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET has a 52 week low of $116.13 and a 52 week high of $149.28.

