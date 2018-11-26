$140.25 Million in Sales Expected for Limbach Holdings Inc (LMB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) will report $140.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limbach’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.50 million. Limbach reported sales of $131.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limbach will report full year sales of $542.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $539.83 million to $545.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $576.00 million, with estimates ranging from $557.00 million to $595.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Limbach.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The construction company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.87). Limbach had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $135.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.38 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMB. Zacks Investment Research raised Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Limbach from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Roth Capital lowered Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Limbach from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th.

NASDAQ:LMB traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,172. Limbach has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Limbach by 47.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Limbach by 169.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Limbach by 227.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 163,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 113,639 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Limbach by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 458,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.67% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

