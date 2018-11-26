$170.95 Million in Sales Expected for Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) to report sales of $170.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Home Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $170.10 million to $171.80 million. Home Bancshares reported sales of $164.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares will report full year sales of $671.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $670.20 million to $671.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $699.75 million, with estimates ranging from $694.80 million to $704.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Home Bancshares.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 32.68%. The company had revenue of $171.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOMB. ValuEngine upgraded Home Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Home Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Home Bancshares from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other news, insider Tracy French bought 2,500 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,125.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 112,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,569.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,638,000 after acquiring an additional 328,468 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 577,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 30,660 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 334,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 27,457 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 224,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 38,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $19.38 on Monday. Home Bancshares has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancshares (HOMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.