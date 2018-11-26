$176.02 Million in Sales Expected for Cambrex Co. (CBM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) will report $176.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cambrex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $210.17 million and the lowest is $158.82 million. Cambrex reported sales of $182.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambrex will report full-year sales of $556.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $556.58 million to $556.82 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $691.12 million, with estimates ranging from $639.25 million to $723.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cambrex.

Get Cambrex alerts:

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). Cambrex had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $104.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cambrex in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambrex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cambrex in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, First Analysis raised Cambrex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

CBM traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.02. The stock had a trading volume of 276,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,728. Cambrex has a 1 year low of $44.92 and a 1 year high of $69.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.54.

In other Cambrex news, CEO Steven M. Klosk sold 55,000 shares of Cambrex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $3,646,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,171,146.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Klosk sold 20,000 shares of Cambrex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $1,095,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,658,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cambrex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,731,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,642,000 after buying an additional 107,359 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cambrex by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,282,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,507,000 after buying an additional 101,303 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cambrex by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,530,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,079,000 after buying an additional 228,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cambrex by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,501,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,698,000 after buying an additional 29,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cambrex by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,295,000 after buying an additional 13,858 shares in the last quarter.

About Cambrex

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cambrex (CBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cambrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.