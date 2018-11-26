$192.92 Million in Sales Expected for Synergy Resources Corporation (SRCI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Synergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCI) will report $192.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Synergy Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $204.80 million and the lowest is $171.00 million. Synergy Resources reported sales of $140.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synergy Resources will report full-year sales of $639.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $660.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $870.40 million, with estimates ranging from $737.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Synergy Resources.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Synergy Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th.

Shares of SRCI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.00. 217,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,244. Synergy Resources has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $13.32.

Synergy Resources Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

