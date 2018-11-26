2,000 Shares in Chevron Co. (CVX) Purchased by Unio Capital LLC

Unio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Your Vision LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Chevron by 20,716.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.13.

In other news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $551,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $113.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $217.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $133.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

