22,500 Shares in Oceaneering International (OII) Acquired by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth $414,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 124.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 420,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,598,000 after buying an additional 232,820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 117.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after buying an additional 148,157 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 41.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 13,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter valued at $136,000.

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $16.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $28.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.71 and a beta of 1.66.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OII shares. SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 price target on Oceaneering International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup set a $21.00 price target on Oceaneering International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

