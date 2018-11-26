25,920 Shares in Addus Homecare Co. (ADUS) Purchased by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned about 0.20% of Addus Homecare as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Eos Management L.P. grew its holdings in Addus Homecare by 4,991.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 190,221,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 186,485,035 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Addus Homecare by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,281,000 after buying an additional 145,736 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Addus Homecare by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after buying an additional 120,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Addus Homecare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,690,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Addus Homecare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,781,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $68.30 on Monday. Addus Homecare Co. has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $76.89. The company has a market cap of $894.62 million, a PE ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $137.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.43 million. Research analysts expect that Addus Homecare Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on Addus Homecare from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Addus Homecare in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Addus Homecare from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Addus Homecare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

In other news, EVP Laurie Manning sold 1,000 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $71,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,625.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Zoccoli sold 25,000 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $1,782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company's personal care services offer assistance with activities of daily living. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living.

