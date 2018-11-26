29,800 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Purchased by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,800 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,000. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.9% of Factorial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328,500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $24,098,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 15,933 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 315,617 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $23,154,000 after purchasing an additional 26,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 425,099 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $31,185,000 after purchasing an additional 90,024 shares in the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.22.

In other news, SVP Sharon J. Bracken sold 1,732 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $127,042.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jaime Contreras sold 64,268 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $4,295,673.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,471 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,481.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,297 shares of company stock valued at $14,018,743 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABT opened at $68.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $74.15.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.80%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

