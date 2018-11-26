309 Shares in Cable One Inc (CABO) Acquired by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CABO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 44.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered Cable One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. B. Riley set a $860.00 price objective on Cable One and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $845.67.

In related news, SVP Kenneth E. Johnson purchased 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $863.84 per share, with a total value of $146,852.80. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,105.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $873.13 per share, for a total transaction of $261,939.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,345.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 570 shares of company stock worth $495,116. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CABO opened at $855.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Cable One Inc has a 52 week low of $597.40 and a 52 week high of $924.31. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 0.26.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.14). Cable One had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 29.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers data services, including home.cableone.net, an Internet portal that provides various email addresses; and WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home.

