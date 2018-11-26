33,538 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Acquired by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

NYSE TSN opened at $58.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.17. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $56.79 and a one year high of $84.65.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

WARNING: “33,538 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Acquired by Altshuler Shaham Ltd” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/33538-shares-in-tyson-foods-inc-tsn-acquired-by-altshuler-shaham-ltd.html.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.