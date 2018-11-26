33,538 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Acquired by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.
NYSE TSN opened at $58.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.17. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $56.79 and a one year high of $84.65.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.48%.
Several research analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.14.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.
