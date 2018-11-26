$338.85 Million in Sales Expected for Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will post $338.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $312.10 million to $383.50 million. Astec Industries posted sales of $312.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.29). Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $256.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. William Blair downgraded shares of Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Astec Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,217,000 after acquiring an additional 59,836 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Astec Industries by 26.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 19.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 53.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries stock opened at $34.29 on Monday. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $781.74 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Astec Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Infrastructure Group, Aggregate and Mining Group, and Energy Group segments.

