35,000 Shares in Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) Acquired by Sivik Global Healthcare LLC

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period.
In other news, insider Marion Dorsch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $162,081.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total value of $1,269,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.
Blueprint Medicines stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,676. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $109.00.
Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 455.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The business’s revenue was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have commented on BPMC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Sunday, October 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.14.
About Blueprint Medicines
Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V mutations, that are drivers of cancer and proliferative disorders, including gastrointestinal stromal tumors and systemic mastocytosis; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.
