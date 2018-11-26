410,856 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 410,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,520,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 11.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KDP. ValuEngine downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $15.46 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Macquarie set a $24.00 price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.55.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $26.54 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $126.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.94 per share, for a total transaction of $504,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.17 per share, with a total value of $231,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 147,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods.

