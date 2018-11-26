$426.49 Million in Sales Expected for Amedisys Inc (AMED) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) to post sales of $426.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $419.70 million to $431.10 million. Amedisys posted sales of $404.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $417.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.05 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 5.39%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

AMED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Amedisys to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Bank of America set a $139.00 price objective on Amedisys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Benchmark raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.08.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $122.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $49.80 and a fifty-two week high of $128.59.

In other news, Director Jake L. Netterville sold 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total transaction of $416,986.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,247,180.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Pearce sold 398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $48,440.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,368.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,088 shares of company stock valued at $4,402,187 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

