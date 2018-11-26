427,316 Shares in Unifi, Inc. (UFI) Acquired by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 427,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,106,000. Unifi accounts for about 1.2% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFI. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi during the second quarter worth approximately $29,323,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Unifi by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,434,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,472,000 after buying an additional 280,814 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Unifi by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,272,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,030,000 after purchasing an additional 151,101 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unifi during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,463,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new position in Unifi during the 2nd quarter worth about $793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UFI. Zacks Investment Research cut Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

UFI stock opened at $27.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $498.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Unifi, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $38.65.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $181.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.90 million. Unifi had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Spring Master Fund L. Valueact acquired 60,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,623,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop acquired 22,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.35 per share, with a total value of $726,548.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,288 shares in the company, valued at $332,816.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 336,781 shares of company stock valued at $9,165,841. Corporate insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

