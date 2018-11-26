438,481 Shares in Perspecta Inc (PRSP) Purchased by Axa

Axa bought a new stake in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 438,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspecta during the second quarter valued at about $331,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Perspecta during the second quarter valued at about $1,628,000. BB&T Corp bought a new position in shares of Perspecta during the second quarter valued at about $504,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspecta during the second quarter valued at about $21,852,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Perspecta during the second quarter valued at about $9,149,000.

Shares of PRSP opened at $20.85 on Monday. Perspecta Inc has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $27.68.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Perspecta in a report on Thursday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Perspecta in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Perspecta in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perspecta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perspecta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

About Perspecta

