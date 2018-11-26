5,316 Shares in Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Acquired by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 669.7% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $107,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 155.6% during the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $65.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $68.98.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 86.33% and a net margin of 18.28%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.50%.
In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 99,166 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $5,459,088.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Starbucks from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Argus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.69.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
