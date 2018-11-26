5,316 Shares in Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Acquired by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 669.7% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $107,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 155.6% during the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $65.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $68.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 86.33% and a net margin of 18.28%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.50%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 99,166 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $5,459,088.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Starbucks from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Argus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.69.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “5,316 Shares in Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Acquired by BSW Wealth Partners” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/5316-shares-in-starbucks-co-sbux-acquired-by-bsw-wealth-partners.html.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.