58,024 Shares in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV) Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 58,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 529,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,966,000 after acquiring an additional 48,368 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 520,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,093,000 after acquiring an additional 81,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:WDIV opened at $65.44 on Monday. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $74.14.
Recommended Story: Beta
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.