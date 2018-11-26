$73.43 Million in Sales Expected for Primo Water Co. (PRMW) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2018

Equities analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) will announce $73.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.63 million. Primo Water reported sales of $68.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year sales of $304.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $303.70 million to $305.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $318.31 million, with estimates ranging from $313.60 million to $323.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Primo Water.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Primo Water’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRMW shares. BidaskClub lowered Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

In other news, Director Charles A. Norris sold 148,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $3,000,322.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,410.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Norris sold 43,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $857,781.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,526.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,132 shares of company stock valued at $4,358,104 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Primo Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Primo Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Primo Water by 5,864.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 11,260 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Primo Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Primo Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PRMW opened at $14.85 on Monday. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $20.72. The company has a market cap of $572.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.04, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

