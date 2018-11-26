757,711 Shares in Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK) Acquired by Sandia Holdings LLC

Sandia Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 757,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,632,000. Liberty Latin America comprises approximately 7.3% of Sandia Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opera Trading Capital acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LILAK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK opened at $17.81 on Monday. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $23.92.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. provides various telecommunications services. Its services primarily include video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services. The company offers communications and entertainment services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

