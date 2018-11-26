$794.55 Million in Sales Expected for Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will post sales of $794.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $796.58 million and the lowest is $791.40 million. Synopsys posted sales of $696.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year sales of $3.12 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Synopsys.

Get Synopsys alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Synopsys to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Synopsys to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $2.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,262,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,678. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $80.13 and a 12 month high of $103.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 99.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 264.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synopsys (SNPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.