7,980 Shares in CSX Co. (CSX) Purchased by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 96,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 80,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX stock opened at $69.78 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $76.24. The firm has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. CSX had a net margin of 55.19% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 target price on shares of CSX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “7,980 Shares in CSX Co. (CSX) Purchased by Cornerstone Advisory LLC” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/7980-shares-in-csx-co-csx-purchased-by-cornerstone-advisory-llc.html.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.