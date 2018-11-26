ABB Ltd (ABB) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,394,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,591 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.07% of ABB worth $32,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ABB by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 185,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 46,563 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its stake in ABB by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 59,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,225 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in ABB by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 709,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in ABB by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 119,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 80,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. DNB Markets began coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $19.82 on Monday. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The firm has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). ABB had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, industrial automation, and power grid products worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

