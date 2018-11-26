Abbot Financial Management Inc. Boosts Position in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 106.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its position in Schlumberger by 46.6% in the third quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 31,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Precocity Capital LP increased its position in Schlumberger by 20.0% in the second quarter. Precocity Capital LP now owns 60,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 17.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 302,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 44,540 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 5.3% in the third quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 234,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,302,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.1% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 284,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,358,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael E. Marks purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.31 per share, with a total value of $482,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $3,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,244,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLB. Wolfe Research began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.94.

NYSE SLB opened at $46.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $45.80 and a twelve month high of $80.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

