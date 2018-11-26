Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (AXAS) Stake Increased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) by 902.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 833,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Abraxas Petroleum were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 306,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 88,740 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Abraxas Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $582,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Abraxas Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $952,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Abraxas Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 491,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 191,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXAS opened at $1.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Abraxas Petroleum Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $3.27.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Abraxas Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 30.57% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $41.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.37 million. Analysts forecast that Abraxas Petroleum Corp. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AXAS shares. ValuEngine lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Abraxas Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.83.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

