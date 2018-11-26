Accenture Plc (ACN) Stake Raised by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 1.5% of Northeast Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $19,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.3% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.0% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 48.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.6% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 43,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,359,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN stock opened at $156.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $104.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $145.23 and a 52 week high of $175.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 41.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 18th were issued a $1.46 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 17th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.21. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.32%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.02.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 2,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $382,236.19. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.40, for a total transaction of $200,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,354.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,717 shares of company stock worth $13,041,890 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

