Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.3% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $209,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $272,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $319,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $373,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 68.3% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $59.07 on Monday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $56.76 and a twelve month high of $70.39.

