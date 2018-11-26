Adomani Inc (ADOM) Given $2.50 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Adomani Inc (NASDAQ:ADOM) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $2.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.03) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Adomani an industry rank of 106 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ADOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Adomani in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Adomani from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on Adomani and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adomani stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adomani Inc (NASDAQ:ADOM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 934,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.29% of Adomani at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADOM traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,430. Adomani has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.45.

Adomani (NASDAQ:ADOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Adomani had a negative net margin of 235.98% and a negative return on equity of 126.89%. The company had revenue of $2.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adomani will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adomani

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system.

