Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires 10,262 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,262 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.8% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,336,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $554,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 288.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 50,786 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 344.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 251.7% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 36,878 shares during the period.

SLYG opened at $59.33 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.68 and a twelve month high of $70.00.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

