Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires 11,258 Shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS (CWB)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,258 shares during the period. SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS makes up approximately 3.4% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.31% of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS worth $13,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS by 100.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,100 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

Get SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS alerts:

NYSEARCA CWB opened at $49.99 on Monday. SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS has a 1 year low of $48.72 and a 1 year high of $54.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st.

Separately, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS in a report on Friday, November 16th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires 11,258 Shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS (CWB)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/advisory-alpha-llc-acquires-11258-shares-of-spdr-s-tr-bloomberg-barclays-cwb.html.

About SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS (NYSEARCA:CWB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.