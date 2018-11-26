Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) to announce $13.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.92 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $22.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.65 million to $25.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $119.44 million, with estimates ranging from $101.00 million to $152.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on AERI. ValuEngine raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright set a $78.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

NASDAQ AERI opened at $43.91 on Monday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $74.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $660,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,924,386.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald D. Cagle bought 2,000 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $83,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,117 shares of company stock valued at $8,007,926 over the last three months. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 798,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,140,000 after buying an additional 24,196 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,991,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,049,000 after buying an additional 246,686 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,954,000 after buying an additional 24,687 shares in the last quarter.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.