Aetna Inc (AET) Holdings Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 54.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413,856 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Aetna worth $68,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aetna in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Aetna by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aetna in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Aetna by 1,696.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 10,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in shares of Aetna by 252.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aetna alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on AET shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Aetna from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Aetna from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aetna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.55.

Shares of AET opened at $205.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. Aetna Inc has a 12-month low of $166.88 and a 12-month high of $210.90.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 billion. Aetna had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aetna Inc will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Aetna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/aetna-inc-aet-holdings-lowered-by-mitsubishi-ufj-trust-banking-corp.html.

Aetna Profile

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET).

Receive News & Ratings for Aetna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aetna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.