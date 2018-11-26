AI Doctor (AIDOC) Price Reaches $0.0053 on Major Exchanges

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. AI Doctor has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. One AI Doctor token can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Allcoin, OKEx and BtcTrade.im.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009457 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00129294 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00189587 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.41 or 0.07951258 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009298 BTC.

About AI Doctor

AI Doctor’s launch date was December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,333,332 tokens. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe.

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

AI Doctor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bibox, Huobi, BCEX, CoinBene, BtcTrade.im, Allcoin, OKEx and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

