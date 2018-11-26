Aimia Inc (AIM) Insider Mittleman Investment Managemen Purchases 8,400 Shares

Aimia Inc (TSE:AIM) insider Mittleman Investment Managemen purchased 8,400 shares of Aimia stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, with a total value of C$24,360.00.

Mittleman Investment Managemen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 21st, Mittleman Investment Managemen purchased 140,000 shares of Aimia stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.80 per share, with a total value of C$392,000.00.

On Monday, November 19th, Mittleman Investment Managemen purchased 94,100 shares of Aimia stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$266,303.00.

On Friday, November 16th, Mittleman Investment Managemen purchased 449,200 shares of Aimia stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.82 per share, with a total value of C$1,266,744.00.

On Thursday, October 11th, Mittleman Investment Managemen purchased 76,700 shares of Aimia stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.05 per share, with a total value of C$310,635.00.

On Monday, September 24th, Mittleman Investment Managemen sold 5,000 shares of Aimia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.20, for a total value of C$16,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 18th, Mittleman Investment Managemen sold 2,300 shares of Aimia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.21, for a total value of C$7,383.00.

On Monday, September 10th, Mittleman Investment Managemen sold 1,000 shares of Aimia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.07, for a total value of C$4,070.00.

On Wednesday, September 5th, Mittleman Investment Managemen sold 12,200 shares of Aimia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.22, for a total value of C$51,484.00.

On Thursday, August 30th, Mittleman Investment Managemen sold 5,000 shares of Aimia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.10, for a total value of C$20,500.00.

Shares of TSE AIM traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$3.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,510. Aimia Inc has a 1-year low of C$1.49 and a 1-year high of C$4.60.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$372.70 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aimia Inc will post 0.720000046080003 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Aimia from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Aimia in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Aimia from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.64.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company worldwide. It operates through Coalitions, and Insights & Loyalty Solutions segments. The company owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program in Canada, as well as non-platform based loyalty services business.

