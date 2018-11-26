Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATSG shares. BidaskClub upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,822,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,550,000 after buying an additional 152,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 261,650 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 217,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 62,565 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 386,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 50,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 19,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATSG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.65. 4,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,655. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.85. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.60 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

