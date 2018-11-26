Akroma Hits Market Cap of $481,586.00 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded 39.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Akroma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $481,586.00 and approximately $3,463.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.08 or 0.02864387 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00116571 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000150 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000181 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003024 BTC.

About Akroma

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 17,230,890 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma.

Akroma Coin Trading

Akroma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

