Alambic Investment Management L.P. Has $362,000 Holdings in Amedisys Inc (AMED)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 89.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 24,750 shares during the quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,005 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $459,945,000 after acquiring an additional 377,153 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 934,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $116,731,000 after acquiring an additional 118,936 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 218.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 609,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,177,000 after acquiring an additional 418,424 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,262 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 396,533 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $49,551,000 after acquiring an additional 232,255 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 7,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total value of $939,305.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,639.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David B. Pearce sold 398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $48,440.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,368.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,088 shares of company stock worth $4,402,187 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $122.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. Amedisys Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.80 and a fifty-two week high of $128.59.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $417.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.05 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amedisys Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Alambic Investment Management L.P. Has $362,000 Holdings in Amedisys Inc (AMED)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/alambic-investment-management-l-p-has-362000-holdings-in-amedisys-inc-amed.html.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.