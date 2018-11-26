Alambic Investment Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Glu Mobile by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,702,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,374,000 after purchasing an additional 460,693 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Glu Mobile by 14,199.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,191,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,975 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Glu Mobile by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,321,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 165,276 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in Glu Mobile by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,253,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 267,844 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA grew its position in Glu Mobile by 5,940.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 1,229,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,850 shares during the period. 58.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLUU. BidaskClub raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Glu Mobile has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

In other news, CRO Chris Akhavan sold 39,903 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $322,815.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric R. Ludwig sold 142,500 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $1,043,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,713 shares of company stock worth $2,622,978. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUU opened at $6.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $8.42. The firm has a market cap of $969.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Glu Mobile had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $99.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, including Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, and QuizUp.

