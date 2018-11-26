Alambic Investment Management L.P. Sells 288,717 Shares of Valhi, Inc. (VHI)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) by 62.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 288,717 shares during the quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Valhi worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valhi by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 14,459 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valhi by 11.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 197,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 20,094 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Valhi by 52.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 20,433 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Valhi by 9.0% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 254,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 21,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Valhi by 720.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 21,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Valhi alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Valhi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Valhi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th.

NYSE VHI opened at $2.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.54. Valhi, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $455.20 million during the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 169.17% and a net margin of 19.95%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Alambic Investment Management L.P. Sells 288,717 Shares of Valhi, Inc. (VHI)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/alambic-investment-management-l-p-sells-288717-shares-of-valhi-inc-vhi.html.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.