Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Buys 1,200,000 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,870,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 2.6% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owned approximately 0.07% of Alibaba Group worth $308,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,108,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,708,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,793 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,559,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,249,763,000 after buying an additional 328,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,970,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,963,007,000 after buying an additional 1,235,562 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 15,778,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,927,474,000 after buying an additional 1,182,927 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,010,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,814,138,000 after buying an additional 40,761 shares during the period. 38.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. KeyCorp set a $203.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. UBS Group set a $245.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.55.

NYSE:BABA opened at $150.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.35. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $130.06 and a 12-month high of $211.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 19.33%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/alecta-pensionsforsakring-omsesidigt-buys-1200000-shares-of-alibaba-group-holding-ltd-baba.html.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.