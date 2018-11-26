Alerus Financial NA Buys 3,061 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)

Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 252.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,127.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,433.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DLTR. ValuEngine cut Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dollar Tree to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.90.

DLTR opened at $83.01 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.78 and a 52 week high of $116.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

