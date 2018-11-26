Alerus Financial NA Has $4.49 Million Position in American Tower Corp (AMT)

Alerus Financial NA reduced its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in American Tower by 5.9% in the third quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 767,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,455,000 after buying an additional 42,898 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in American Tower by 2.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in American Tower by 111.8% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 220,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,087,000 after purchasing an additional 116,546 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in American Tower by 29.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in American Tower by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 71,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $563,845.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,749.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $130,795.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,371.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,613 shares of company stock valued at $54,127,476 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.40.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $160.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $130.37 and a 12-month high of $167.09. The firm has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.59.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. American Tower had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites.

